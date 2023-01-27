CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.10 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $5.10, RTT News reports. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.
CNX Resources Stock Performance
CNX opened at $16.22 on Friday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.
