CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $165.93

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.93 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 143.60 ($1.78). CLS shares last traded at GBX 143.60 ($1.78), with a volume of 623,903 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CLS from GBX 255 ($3.16) to GBX 205 ($2.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.78. The company has a market capitalization of £568.08 million and a P/E ratio of 465.81.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

