Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Close Brothers Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,097.50.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBGPY opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $36.69.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.