Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Shares Down 10.6%

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE – Get Rating) fell 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.85. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Stock Down 10.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

