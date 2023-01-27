Citigroup Raises H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $72.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.50.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 1.6 %

FUL stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $640,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,357 shares of company stock worth $14,707,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.