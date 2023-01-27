Citigroup Raises Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $14.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,018. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after acquiring an additional 667,125 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,973,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 69,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,778 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Celestica by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,630,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 104,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

