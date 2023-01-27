Citigroup Cuts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $48.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

NFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 130,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $63.06.

Insider Activity

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,954,000 after purchasing an additional 72,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after buying an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

