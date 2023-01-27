Citigroup Boosts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $45.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.27.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.