CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 591,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CinCor Pharma Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CINC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. CinCor Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CinCor Pharma by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 18.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Articles

