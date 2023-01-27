CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 591,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
CinCor Pharma Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:CINC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. CinCor Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $43.15.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.
About CinCor Pharma
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.