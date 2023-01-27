Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

