Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $188.62

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.62 and traded as high as $217.50. Christian Dior shares last traded at $217.50, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

Christian Dior Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.20.

Christian Dior Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.0222 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

