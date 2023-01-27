Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.47

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWYGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CJEWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.2315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

(Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

See Also

