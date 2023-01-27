Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.47

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.47 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CJEWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 3.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.
