Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$4.40 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$4.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHR. CIBC decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

TSE CHR opened at C$3.67 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$745.20 million and a PE ratio of 367.00.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$421.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.541433 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.