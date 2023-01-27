Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,814.42.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,606.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,492.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,524.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.