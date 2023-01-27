China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Up 56.1% in January

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,855,700 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the December 31st total of 1,829,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,829,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Up 1.9 %

SNPMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 718,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,505. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

