China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Down 0.1%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.09. 2,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.