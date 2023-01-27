China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 82,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

