Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Down 37.8% in January

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.98. 11,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,653. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $26.82.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.