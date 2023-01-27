Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $26,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 403.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 33.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $428.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.76.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

