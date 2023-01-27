Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fortinet worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Insider Activity

Fortinet Stock Performance

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.



