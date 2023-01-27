Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 3,005 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $18,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Hess by 20.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Hess by 0.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $5,342,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $160.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $160.52.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.