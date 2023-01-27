Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 2,417 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $24,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $174.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.73.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.79.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

