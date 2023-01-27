Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,710 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $28,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,451,000 after buying an additional 107,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,756,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after buying an additional 161,627 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $67.09 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

