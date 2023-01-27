Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $21.78 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $21,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $160.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

