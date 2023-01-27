Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $19.18 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTB opened at $155.01 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average of $168.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

