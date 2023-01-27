Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $18.16 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,238 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,734 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 179,720 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.