Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $23,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.