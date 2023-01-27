Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 339,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

