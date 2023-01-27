Cheniere Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $17.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

