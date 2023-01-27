Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHKP. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,811,000 after buying an additional 138,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

