ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,776 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ChampionX worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,519,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,571,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,514 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 24.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,073,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 804,974 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,661 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

