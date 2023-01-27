Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Down 13%

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) traded down 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 74,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Chakana Copper Stock Down 13.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$16.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

