CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

