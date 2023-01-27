Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 60.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.