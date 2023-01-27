Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 6,488 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Kemper worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kemper by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Kemper Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $55.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.87. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading

