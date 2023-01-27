Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 17,006 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 30.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 196,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $666.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

