Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carter's Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $80.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

About Carter's

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

