Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 171.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,144,000 after buying an additional 1,033,057 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 223,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.34 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

