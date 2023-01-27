Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $7.63 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 394.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in KBR by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.23. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

