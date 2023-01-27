Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Steven Madden worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Steven Madden by 28.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $556.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 30.37%. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

