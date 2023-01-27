Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $21.63 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Dolby Laboratories worth $21,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $79.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

