Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $12.98 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Bank of Hawaii worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after purchasing an additional 617,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

BOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

