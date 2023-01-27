Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

