Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,605 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Newmark Group worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Newmark Group stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.71. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $664.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

