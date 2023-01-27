Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Colliers International Group worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.44. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Colliers International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

