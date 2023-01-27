Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 76,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 285,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Central Puerto Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $966.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.1649 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter worth $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

