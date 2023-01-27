Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $2,881,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 60,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,098. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.45.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

