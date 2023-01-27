Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 150 ($1.86) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CEY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 122.20 ($1.51).

Centamin Trading Down 0.7 %

Centamin stock opened at GBX 114.25 ($1.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,278.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.12. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

