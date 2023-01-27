Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.50

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 49.50 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.58). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.58), with a volume of 11,010 shares changing hands.

Cenkos Securities Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,566.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.50.

About Cenkos Securities

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

