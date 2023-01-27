CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE:CX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,602,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187,390 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in CEMEX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 35,265,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after purchasing an additional 173,514 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 19,699,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 366,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in CEMEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,481,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,652,000 after purchasing an additional 564,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

